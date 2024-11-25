DISTURBING: The most vaxxed country on earth is now facing a population crisis. Singapore officials have tried to gaslight the public, but the numbers don't lie. Not only are excess deaths skyrocketing, but birth rates are also plummeting. The cause of this appears to be the infamous COVID-19 “vaccines.”

In 2021, Singapore’s natural population increase (births minus deaths) fell by 13%. By 2022, it plunged even further to 39.4%. This decline is unprecedented, especially when you consider that the total COVID-19 deaths during this time were relatively low. But here’s where it gets even more disturbing: Singapore ranked number one globally for excess deaths in mid-2022. Yet, as the numbers began to raise eyebrows, Singapore was suddenly removed from a global mortality database.

To make matters worse, a law requiring investigations into deaths linked to medical treatment was quietly removed in 2023—right when people started asking if the vaccines were to blame. The Ministry of Health claims Singapore has one of the lowest excess death rates globally, but the data shows the exact opposite. Singapore is in trouble, and the government’s narrative doesn’t match reality. With births in freefall and deaths surging, how much longer can the truth be hidden?

Dr. Mark Trozzi (@DrTrozzi ), a veteran E.R. physician with 25 years of experience as well as a human rights activist, discusses with Canadian Comprehensive Physician Dr. Chris Shoemaker (@CShoemakerMD ) and Jason Lavigne (@JasonLavigneMP ) how the COVID bioweapons—also commonly and wrongly referred to as COVID "vaccines"—are beautiful from a "very dark, cynical point of view" because of the myriad ways they maim and kill victims.

Doctor Burkhardt was still finding people died from this stuff a year after the injection. Sadly, there's another mechanism, multiple other mechanisms. Another big one we're starting to see now is that modified messenger RNA ribosomes can't be read properly.

The ribosome, the part of your cell that makes protein, is instead making this highly toxic part of the coronavirus, the spike protein. When it's reading across and making the spike protein, it comes to these abnormal uridine molecules in it, which causes malfunctions. It causes it to skip or flip and spin the other way. In addition to making mostly this toxic spike protein, your body makes a whole bunch of random proteins. Twisted half-folded parts of proteins; like a smudge you can see on the laboratory analysis.

It makes a lot of spike fruit, then it just makes a bunch of other stuff. Every single one of those has the potential to trigger an immune response, which will also be an immune response against some of the proteins in your own body. Those that have autoimmune conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, etcetera. What we're also seeing is this swell of autoimmune diseases, what I call the quasi-autoimmune disease, which is the body fighting the spike protein marked tissue, but also triggering all kinds of autoimmune diseases.

Cancer, from COVID infections, blood clots, tissue rejection, and autoimmune diseases are also just going up, up, up, up. There's a big blind spot because doctors allowed themselves to be coerced, which is a crime against the doctors. I'm trying to defend the doctors here for a good reason.

The doctors were coerced into injecting this stuff into themselves and into each other and had duct tape placed on their mouths. They hear someone like me or Chris speak the truth, and they are told by the medical board that they will destroy their careers if they follow suit. Those coerced doctors are the only ones left in our hospitals.

When a person goes in with an autoimmune condition they'll diagnose it as something else. That's the beauty of it from a very dark cynical point of view. This is a bioweapon which everybody dies from, because there are so many different mechanisms of how it destroys the body.

People go in and the doctor diagnoses an old disease, which means he doesn't understand the underlying problem, so they're not treating the root of the problem. I've had doctors ask me what is spike protein. My response is always what?

You've injected thousands of people with a genetic injection to produce spike protein, and you don't know what it is? We have a big blind spot in the medical industry right now." https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPtn1CPe5JqX

Transverse sinus thrombosis of the brain is now being seen after vaccination. Transverse sinus thrombosis of the brain is now being seen after vaccination; In 30 years of neurosurgery I have only seen 2 or 3 cases.

Dr. Russell Blaylock; “These shots have proven to cause blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, and lost of limbs 2 cardiologists studied all of their vaccinated patients and found that over 80% had sky-high D-Dimer tests indicating they had microemboli/clots When you have a microemboli in your brain, your heart, kidney, those organs are going progressively fail over time and you are susceptible to every disease. https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLjJBum18Yfa

Prominent UK Surgeon, Dr. James Royle Warns Of Turbo Cancers Which Are Rapidly Forming Spreading And Mutating—-Prominent UK surgeon, Dr. James Royle warns of turbo cancers that are rapidly forming, spreading, and mutating.

Confirming the findings of Prof. Angus Dalgleish et al. ‘Many of my multidisciplinary team colleagues, fellow surgeons, oncologists, pathologists, radiologists and specialist nurses all acknowledged to me sudden change in patterns and dramatic increase in these incurable advanced cancers that we’ve observed in these past two years.’

The close temporal association between the increase in cancers and the rollout fulfills the gold standard Bradford-Hill epidemiological criteria for causation. The tide is quietly turning with his colleagues and over 30 surgeons seeing the same. https://www.bitchute.com/video/oN7LQRvIMQuq