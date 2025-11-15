Interest of Justice

Pfizer, EU Parliament, And exposing Ursula Von Der Leyen’s Corrupt Emails To Cover Up COVID Disaster - The Global Plot To Destroy Humanities Immuno Defenses Seems Orchestrated From The Beginning

Let’s face it folks, Ursula Von Der Leyen’s leaked emails between Her and Pfizer and recent funding to Bill Gates, the Matt Hancock files, US DoD Operation Warp Speed/ Event 201, Costa Ricas Health Ministry’s judicial confessions of experimental products against it’s own people…