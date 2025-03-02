Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCOVID-19 BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS...DOING WHAT THEY WERE MEANT TO DO...DEPOPULATE!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCOVID-19 BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS...DOING WHAT THEY WERE MEANT TO DO...DEPOPULATE!Alicia Lutz-RolowMar 02, 20253Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCOVID-19 BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS...DOING WHAT THEY WERE MEANT TO DO...DEPOPULATE!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareThe WinePress NewsHouse Speaker Johnson’s Rushed Spending Bill Contains ‘Pandemic Preparedness’, Military Partnership And Vaccine Stockpile, Collaboration With ChurchesThe following report was first published on December 20th, 2024, on winepressnews.com…Read morea month ago · 9 likes · 19 comments · The WinePressUnreported TruthsSpecial guest piece: A former FDA vaccine regulator speaks out about the Covid jabsNOTE: Rav Arora is an up-and-coming independent journalist. He co-founded The Illusion of Consensus Substack and podcast with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and now runs it himself. He’s just interviewed Dr. Philip Krause, who worked as the No. 2 in the vaccine division of the Food and Drug Administration before quitting in 2021. He asked me if I’d wanted to run …Read more15 days ago · 217 likes · 16 comments · Rav Arorahttps://rumble.com/v6pujig-pfizer-insider-blows-whistle-on-vaids-vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-sy.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TJLunn3Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCOVID-19 BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS...DOING WHAT THEY WERE MEANT TO DO...DEPOPULATE!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share