On this ‘Day of Covid Reflection’, let us remember what the UK Government would rather we forgot. While the Covid Inquiry has utterly failed to investigate the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 injections, evidence has emerged that the Government issued millions of doses of an unlicensed vaccine, Covishield, made in India and close to expiry dates. The three batches, 1420Z001, 002 and 003 were tragically associated with the first, second and fifth highest AstraZeneca adverse event reports and deaths. The Government remains adamant that no Covishield jabs were used here - but they would have to hold that line, because Covishield was not approved in the UK, and never has been. Why are no questions being asked?
The number of people suffering problems after Covid vaccines continues to grow as researchers learn more about how to diagnose and treat the lingering illnesses. A new documentary, "The Unseen Crisis," examines the stories of some who got their shots, doctors vilified when they tried to help, and allegations that the government has long been quietly treating a select few of the injured.
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021----------By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?--------------https://rumble.com/v5d4805-mask-by-roy-mcintosh-video-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook..html
