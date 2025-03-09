On this ‘Day of Covid Reflection’, let us remember what the UK Government would rather we forgot. While the Covid Inquiry has utterly failed to investigate the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 injections, evidence has emerged that the Government issued millions of doses of an unlicensed vaccine, Covishield, made in India and close to expiry dates. The three batches, 1420Z001, 002 and 003 were tragically associated with the first, second and fifth highest AstraZeneca adverse event reports and deaths. The Government remains adamant that no Covishield jabs were used here - but they would have to hold that line, because Covishield was not approved in the UK, and never has been. Why are no questions being asked?

The number of people suffering problems after Covid vaccines continues to grow as researchers learn more about how to diagnose and treat the lingering illnesses. A new documentary, "The Unseen Crisis," examines the stories of some who got their shots, doctors vilified when they tried to help, and allegations that the government has long been quietly treating a select few of the injured.