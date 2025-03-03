https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F64e06b30-057f-4386-
Fighting the Satanic Banks, Marxist Communist Police State that enforces unelected puppets like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WEF/ Klaus Schwab “Great Reset” George Soros, UN Agenda 2030, WHO/Big Pharma Medical Dictatorship.
{satan ‘clown of clowns’ lucifer}
“Then Elijah said to Ahaziah, “Thus says the LORD: ‘Since you have sent messengers to inquire of Baal-zebub, god of Ekron—is it because there is no God in Israel to inquire of His word?—therefore you will not leave the bed on which you lie, but will certainly die.’”
2nd Kings 1:16
Kweer Starmer is launching a 'Coalition of the Duped' to rally NATO nations to waste human lives in en effort to appear relevant. Putin was 100% justified after betrayal after betrayal on agreements to limit nuclear arms in the early 2000s. Then the 2014 Ukrainean election was overturned by external forces (the US deep state) & a literal Nazi buffoonish 'actor', Zelenskyy, was declared the dictator of Ukraine. The revolting pig-leaders of Europe rubbed their hands hoping they could coerce Putin into launching an immediate military action. But they had to wait & wait & wait. They delivered provocation after provocation & despaired if ever getting their hoped-for war. They rejoiced when it did finally come.
Canada & the USA should exit NATO, the US now & Canada in a few months when the cretinous globalist scumbag Turdeau finally, finally leaves. NATO is just a sewer of revolting post-democratic rat-hole states, a supremely fetid Euroweasel wasteland. We should NOT be part of it.