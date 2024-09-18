https://rumble.com/v5fbo6i-could-the-assassination-attempts-be-staged-from-inside-the-trump-campaign-m.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew%20Peters%20Network

Owen Benjamin joins Stew Peters to give a reaction and analyze Trump's second assassination attempt in Florida, all the pieces of information, who the shooter really is, and what the truth might be that the mainstream media isn't talking about.

Watch this new show NOW at :https://StewPeters.com

The world needs to know the truth that fake history has concealed. WATCH Old World Order, and find out more at: https://stewpeters.com/owo/