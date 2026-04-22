CORRUPTION...WAR & THE SCUM BRINGING IT ALL TO US...
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Tracy Treloar
What REALLY Happens When You Take Psychedelics… - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaNHqeaVvQk
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7 hours ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
TYT Network
Professor Diesen Breaks Down Trump’s Erratic Behavior on Iran
In an interview on The Young Turks, host Ana Kasparian and political scientist Glenn Diesen examined the Trump administration’s escalating military posture toward Iran, questioning whether the president’s public statements match his actions. Diesen, a professor and host of the…
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8 hours ago · 83 likes · 8 comments · TYT Network I The Young Turks
Dr.Don Hall
China/BlackRock & Puppet USA
While Watching the Iran/ Hormuz Theater Act III…
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12 hours ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Dr.Don Hall
Wonkette
Palantir Manifesto Is Here To Give Literally Everyone The Creeps
Palantir is evil and gross and was basically created by the CIA, learn all about it if you don’t know. But please, allow them to expand on that thought…
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a day ago · 263 likes · 715 comments · Marcie Jones