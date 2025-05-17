CORRUPTION RUNNING RAMPANT IN AMERICA...UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT...
SO WHAT'S NEW...
AYE’s Substack
A MESSAGE FOR CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS - MIKE PENCE GAVE APPROVAL FOR ILLEGAL BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS P-4 LABORATORY IN INDIANA.
MIKE PENCE GIVES APPROVAL FOR ILLEGAL BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS P-4 LABORATORY IN INDIANA…
Read more
a day ago · 2 likes · Clan Macleod
*********SHE SUCKS TRUMPS D@!K LIKE ALL THE REST OF THEM DO***********
The I’ve Had It Substack
Kristi Noem's New MAGA Migrant Hunger Games
Video Transcript…
Listen now
10 hours ago · 180 likes · 27 comments · I’ve Had It Podcast
Theo’s Newsletter
There is no climate change crisis; there’s a crisis of corrupted politicians and institutions
https://expose-news.com/2025/05/17/there-is-no-climate-change-crisis…
Read more
6 minutes ago · 1 like · Theo Burden
The Truth Barrier
Donald Trump Admits To Induced Famine In Gaza, And Other "Terrible Things," And Alludes To An Intervention
Clip here…
Read more
10 hours ago · 73 likes · 54 comments · Celia Farber