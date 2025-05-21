WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER…WE ARE THE FINAL ARBITERS OF AMERICA…WE JUST HAVE TO FIND OUR BALLS AGAIN…AND STOP COWARDING TO TYRANNY...THE BASTARDS DOING THIS SHIT TO THEIR OWN PEOPLE…BLEED AND DIE JUST LIKE THE REST OF US…WE STILL HAVE OUR GUNS FOR THAT VERY REASON…STOP ACTING LIKE THESE BASTARDS ARE SUPER POWERED BOOGEYMEN!

Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness—

The Declaration of Independence—IN CONGRESS, July 4, 1776.

Jon Rappoport

Medical devices are grabbing data inside people’s bodies RIGHT NOW

May 20 — Preview—A giant plot to steal everybody’s medical data isn’t necessary. People are signing up to be spied on, “for their own good.” The field of implanted and wearable medical devices is rapidly expanding. Companies are making bucks. People are volunteering to turn over what’s happening inside their bodies to their doctors and digital storage platforms.

More and more doctors are prescribing these devices to their patients. Just like they prescribe drugs. Some of the devices are covered by insurance. More will be covered. My favorite category of device is called RPM. Remote Patient Monitoring. Think: anytime, anywhere, and continuously. You’re in New York, Istanbul, Beijing, Kalamazoo, and your device is sending your body data to a Center, where it’s stored and analyzed (by AI).

Here are a few RPM devices:

Dexcom G7 and Abbott Freestyle Libre for glucose monitoring.

Omron Platinum BP, for blood pressure.

AliveCor and Kardia Mobile, for measuring electrical heart activity.

Wellue O2Ring, to measure pulse.

Withings Body keeps track of body weight.

Here is a partial list of currently available wearable and implantable devices covering a wide range of medical data-grabbing inside the human body. They extract data on heart ac, medical data-grabbing activity, sleep apnea, hormonal changes, glucose levels, possible seizures, skin temperature, stress, body movement while asleep, breathing during sleep, biorhythms, “vitality score,” oxygen saturation, menstrual cycles, and more: