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Minutes Before Trump Speaks, Someone Gets Rich: The BBC Just Exposed The Insider Trading Operation The White House Wants Buried

Forty-seven minutes. That is how far ahead of the public someone placed a surge of bets on falling oil prices before CBS posted Donald Trump’s interview on March 9, the one where he said the Iran war was “very complete, pretty much.” Brent crude, one of the two main global benchmarks for oil pricing, dropped around 25% the moment the public finally saw …