CORRUPTION JUNCTION...WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW...
Uncensored Objection. Law. Facts. No Spin.
Minutes Before Trump Speaks, Someone Gets Rich: The BBC Just Exposed The Insider Trading Operation The White House Wants Buried
Forty-seven minutes. That is how far ahead of the public someone placed a surge of bets on falling oil prices before CBS posted Donald Trump’s interview on March 9, the one where he said the Iran war was “very complete, pretty much.” Brent crude, one of the two main global benchmarks for oil pricing, dropped around 25% the moment the public finally saw …
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2 days ago · 1451 likes · 45 comments · Mitch Jackson
“5 Mins Ago: David Icke ISSUED Emergency Warning in Exclusive Broadcast”-Tee Ashby
Tee Ashby
"A Direct Message to Trump…"
“Jeffrey Sachs’s compelling message to Trump to seek peace and stand up to Benjamin Netanyahu…
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a day ago · 132 likes · 12 comments · Tee Ashby
Tee Ashby
"This Is One Of The Most Banned Videos On Youtube. (2026)"
“1,000,000 MUST WATCH - See This Before It Is Deleted…
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4 hours ago · 73 likes · 9 comments · Tee Ashby