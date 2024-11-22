Neil Oliver STUNNED as Dutch Official Reveals Covid-19 Was 'MILITARY Operation' in SHOCK Admission SOURCE: GBNews

10 Shocking Stories The Media Buried Today—-98% of people in King County, WA (Seattle) took at least one COVID shot, and the data is not looking good. A peer-reviewed study has found a jaw-dropping 1,236% surge in excess heart attack deaths among King County's 2.2 million residents.

2020: 11 excess heart attack deaths

2021: 75 excess heart attack deaths

2022: 111 excess heart attack deaths

2023: 147 excess heart attack deaths, a 1,236% increase compared to 2020.

Moreover, cardiac arrest deaths, in general, rose about 25% from 2020 to 2023. In the same time frame, King County's population shrunk slightly. Reflecting on this alarming data, Dr. Peter McCullough said, “So it looks like the vaccines are the smoking gun.”

“This is now fully peer-reviewed in the emergency medicine literature. We've messaged the Medic One unit in Seattle. They clearly need to do more research to figure out how soon these vaccines were administered and to whom.”

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America—Operation Paperclip (CIA + DoD unison), do not forget operation paperclip (OP) (biological/weapons warfare program at Fort Detrick) & Nazi scientists & doctors brought to the USA in 1945 as part of OP Green Hornet reminded me that Nazi ideology was only defeated militarily and temporarily in WW2. Dulles, Hoover, and the rest of the Nazi lovers in the US made sure it lived on. The genocidal ideology of the COVID-19 vaccine is proof positive (Green Hornet)’…were all aspects of COVID-19 vaccines part of a biological weapons program gone awry?——

