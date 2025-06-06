AI - ANTICHRIST INTELLIGENCE?

This post is meant to answer your questions about what AI is and what may be ahead for everyone in the near future. Something is coming over the horizon. This is my attempt to show you what that might be. QUESTION IS…ARE WE READY?

A bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general has sent a scathing letter to Congress warning against the 10-year federal ban on state regulation of artificial intelligence buried in the 1,116-page One Big Beautiful Bill Act—the same bill the House just passed along party lines.