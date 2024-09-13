OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:37 AM – Thursday, September 12, 2024

Widely rumored “corrupt” Democrat Mayor Tiffany Henyard recently threw a party that cost a whopping $85,000, with a handful of colleagues and residents of the Illinois village accusing her of utilizing taxpayer funds to pay for it.

Henyard is the mayor of Dolton, Illinois, where she has been cut off by the Illinois State Comptroller for refusing to provide financial records to the state.

The Dolton mayor decided it was an appropriate use of the funds to spend $30,000 on a thirty minute performance by R&B artist Keke Wyatt, as well as a $20,000 bill for a thirty minute performance from rapper J. Holiday.

“I was flabbergasted. I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money,” local resident Jennifer Robertz asserted.

The recent event that Henyard planned was called “The Taste of Thornton Township,” and along with the performance costs, she spent $36,000 on a sound system, staffing, equipment, comedians, and even bounce houses.

Video footage taken by Mayor Henyard also shows a lackluster turnout, despite the sky-high costs.

