Disney, ESPN, the NFL, a WOKE match made in Hell; betting on football games is suddenly different—Jon Rappoport

After Jimmy Kimmel was fired, people might think Woke is done. Toast. But that’s not true. Corporations and organizations are going to continue to do Woke. This article is about three of those corporations.

Here are the bare bones of the setup:

Disney owns 90% of ESPN.

ESPN has a betting service, ESPN BET.

The NFL now owns 10% of ESPN.

Wait…What??

Yeah. Are you seeing it?

The NFL is supposed to run a completely clean League. Meaning the games on the field are honest. But now the NFL is profiting when ESPN profits, and ESPN’s ESPN BET profits when bettors on the games…LOSE THEIR BETS. BANG.

So the NFL makes more money when bettors lose. This is a clear incentive to rig games so that more bettors lose. The NFL can say anything it wants to about “integrity” and “guaranteeing honesty,” but the money facts are clear.

Plus…WOKE. Because now Disney and the NFL are business partners in their ownership of ESPN, and all 3 partners have a commitment to promote all sorts of WOKE causes—which is their bias to begin with.

This new partnership will firm up their dedication to WOKE.

An ESPN show host dares to just hint that a colleague is promoting, say, black players over white players? He’s gone. Toast. Double gone.

Back to the money: Actually, the NFL will make more money when ESPN BET bettors lose their wagers on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, international chess, tiddlywinks, miniature golf.

“Step right up, folks, and lose your asses, and at the same time contribute to the ESPN-NFL-Disney WOKE funding operation.” That operation is a bigger game than the game on the field.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the recent deal whereby the NFL bought a 10% stake in ESPN was all about WOKE. Again—ESPN, Disney, and the NFL were already HEAVY promoters of all things WOKEY DOKEY.