Ontario Police BUSTED For Using Controversial ISRAELI SPYWARE on Canadians!!!

https://rumble.com/v6qyvd6-ontario-police-busted-for-using-controversial-israeli-spyware-on-canadians.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheWarAgainstYou

STEW PETERS - Elon and His Big Tech Overlords: Ushering in Technocracy Terror—We have been OCCUPIED. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. Podcast Host 7 Sees joins Stew to discuss the Technocracy Terror about to be unleashed upon us by Elon, Ellison, and the rest of the Transhuman Gang.

https://rumble.com/v6qytga-stew-peters-elon-and-his-big-tech-overlords-ushering-in-technocracy-terror.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheWarAgainstYou

Big Tech's Mind Control, Neuralink Files for Telekinesis - Hakeem Anwar—The next big steps in building a dystopian technocracy are here, with Apple now announcing it will be sharing our health data with the government directly, Neuralink applying for Telepathy and Telekinesis patents, and more. Hakeem Anwar joins Maria Zeee to break it all down. https://rumble.com/v6r03e8-big-techs-mind-control-neuralink-files-for-telekinesis-hakeem-anwar.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ZeeeMedia