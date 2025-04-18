"TRUMP: "Obey your (Israeli) Masters!"—Frankie Stockes joins Stew to discuss the latest round of Israeli a$$-kissing that Trump has been doing, and its dire consequences to our nation. Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW!

https://rumble.com/v6s6tah-trump-obey-your-israeli-masters.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew%20Peters%20Network

Black Animals get RICH for Murdering White Americans!—Stew sounds off on black savages like Karmelo Anthony getting praised, rewarded, and RICH off of killing white American kids.

https://rumble.com/v6s6tdd-black-animals-get-rich-for-murdering-white-americans.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew%20Peters%20Network

Millstone Report w Paul Harrell: Joel Gilbert Reacts to Letitia James CRIMINAL REFERRAL!

https://rumble.com/v6s6qn5-millstone-report-w-paul-harrell-joel-gilbert-reacts-to-letitia-james-crimin.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew%20Peters%20Network

They’re Feeding Us POISON and Calling It Dinner w/ Kim Bright

https://rumble.com/v6s7x9r-theyre-feeding-us-poison-and-calling-it-dinner-w-kim-bright.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Man%20in%20America

THE GREAT TAKING: They’re Coming for YOUR Assets—the Sinister Plan Exposed w/ James Patrick