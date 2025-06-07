CONSTITUTIONALLY PROHIBITED PSYCHOPATHS RUN 'STANDING ARMIES ' WE THE PEOPLE DID NOT GIVE APPROVAL TO EXIST...
'WE THE PEOPLE' MUST SHUT THIS CORRUPTION TAKEOVER DOWN,,,OR DIE!
Article I, Section 8, Clause 12 of the US Constitution grants Congress the power to "raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years". CONGRESS STANDS TODAY IN DEFAULT, DISHONOR & TREASON
A more detailed breakdown:
Power to Raise and Support Armies:
Congress has the authority to establish and maintain military forces.
Congress can fund the army, but the funds cannot be appropriated for more than two years at a time. This limit on appropriations ensures that Congress must regularly consider and approve military spending.
This clause is part of a larger set of provisions in the Constitution designed to limit the power of the national government and prevent the establishment of a standing army that could be used for tyranny.
We need one state to invoke the 10th