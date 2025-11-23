Who is Our Greatest Enemy

If you think Russia, China, or the Islamic Terrorists pose the greatest threat to the survival of our nation, you are sadly mistaken. Our greatest enemy is the overwhelming number of people living in the United States of America who are willing to complain about what the government (USA INC) is doing to us, but are unwilling to do anything about it.

Samuel Adams once stated,” It does not take a majority to prevail...but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.”

The problem is that the majority of people in the United States of America lack the courage necessary to hold Congress, the Supreme Court, and the President accountable.

When the government passes laws that violate the Constitution, we need to send them an affidavit to notify them that they have violated their oath of office. As long as the majority of voters are ignorant and uninformed, Congress will use its legislative power to exploit the people for the benefit of itself and heir Wall Street partners.

Governments derive their just power from the consent of the people and their unjust power from the legislatures of men. Trusting public officials to do what is right is like expecting Santa Claus to come down your chimney.

This online book was written to motivate and inspire the silent majority to speak up and realize “We the People” are our own greatest enemy.

The average American watches 5 hours of television every day and is being programmed rather than educated. Most adults have either forgotten or were never taught how to think for themselves. They trust the so-called conventional experts and are being led like lambs to the slaughter. Turn off your television set for at least an hour a day and spend some time reading. Read my book.

A typical politician is a highly motivated individual that with a righteous or unrighteous desire to obtain political power. In the wrong hands this power can be abused and the lives of the voters can be seriously harmed as a result. Many politicians have a righteous desire to serve, but unfortunately there are others that seek to use their positions of power to satisfy their greed and lust for power.

The future of our country will depend on ability of voters to identify which candidates can be trusted and which ones can not. It takes a large amount of money to get elected and politicians are obligated to repay their donors with favorable legislation.

Direct democratic elections are most often won by the candidates who spend the most money or make promises that they will never keep.

Ruler’s Law V. People’s Law

The Constitution was written to protect the God given rights of the people from the potential abuse of power by the government. The power was to reside with the people at the bottom of the pyramid. The foundation of our republic was built on the principles of individual liberty and personal responsibility.

Due to our negligence, those at the top of the pyramid have assumed power that was not delegated to them in the Constitution. Those elected to be our servants have become our masters.

In order to enjoy peace, prosperity, and freedom, it will be necessary for the people to reclaim their position of superiority over the government. When the laws are written by corrupt bankers, lawyers, and politicians, the rights of the people become merely privileges granted to them by the state.

Liberty, Equality, and Justice

The Constitution was written to create a government that would create a more perfect Union.

The ultimate goal of the Constitution was to prevent the majority from harming a minority.

The founders wanted to create a just society where liberty, equality, and justice were defended.

One of our core values includes the right to vote. It is a well-established principle that everyone has an equal value. Every eligible voter in every legislative district has a right to vote and have their vote counted equally.

The Supreme Court has ruled on numerous occasions that the principle if “One Person One Vote” applies in all State and Federal Elections.

The State of Wyoming has just one Congressional District that represents 576,000 people, and the 989,000 people living in Delaware also have just one vote. The principle of “One Man One Vote” does not apply in Delaware

The House of Representatives was supposed to be based on proportional representation. A state with twice as many people should have twice as many representatives..

California has over 39 million people, or one representative and 52 Congressional Districts representing an average of over 750,000 people. If California and Wyoming were equally represented, California would have 16 more Congressional Representatives and 16 more electoral votes. Over 200,000 people in each of California’s 52 Districts are not being counted for apportionment in the House of Representatives.

The problem exists because Congress passed the Permanent Apportionment Act in 1929, which froze the membership in the House at 435. This statute was then, and is now unconstitutional and needs to be repealed. All Congressional Districts need to be equal in size to the district in the state with the fewest constituents.

If our House was properly apportioned, we would have 574 Congressional Districts and every state would be properly apportioned.

The Online Professor

