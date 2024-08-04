The Constitution has failed to protect our lives, liberty, and property,

because "We the People" have failed to hold our elected officials accountable. A Constitution that is not enforced is a meaningless piece of paper.

Like the foundation of a strong building, a nation must have a firm foundation. The principles listed in the Declaration of Independence are the foundation of American government. They are listed as reminders of the “inherent” God Given “unalienable” Rights that we are all born with. They are not government privileges.

The founders believed that the truth was self-evident, that all men are created equal and as such, have the same rights and responsibilities.

The Constitution was written by an oligarchy of rich white men who wanted to preserve the lives, liberty, and property of themselves and their posterity.

When the proposed “fraudulent” Constitution of the United States was submitted to the states, less than 2% of the nearly 4 million people were permitted to vote in for its ratification.

The Constitution of the United States should have been perfectly aligned with the principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence, but sadly it was not. The fact that the institution of slavery was authorized in the Constitution, doomed our Nation from the very start.

To live in the land of the free everyone must be treated equally under the law. The seeds of the Civil War were planted in the Constitution.

Contrary to what you may believe, the Constitution of the United States is not the Supreme Law of the Land. It is subordinate to the Laws of Nature and the Laws of God. The Constitution of the United States is a rulebook, to keep the government from tyrannical overreach. The three branches of the US Federal government were created to ensure a separation of powers.

The U.S. Constitution establishes three separate but equal branches of government: the legislative branch (makes the law), the executive branch (enforces the law), and the judicial branch (interprets the law). They are there to protect the God Given Rights of the People.

Keith Broaders—Author