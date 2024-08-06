Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Aug 6

I said it before, and Ill say it again...

Any Parent that takes their helpless children in to get vaccinated with the bioweapon death shot or ANY other vaccine will be guilty of PRE-MEDITATED- MURDER and should have to give up their own life!! God is watching you, DUMBASSES!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture