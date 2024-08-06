Any Parent that takes their helpless children in to get vaccinated with the bioweapon death shot or ANY other vaccine will be guilty of PRE-MEDITATED- MURDER and should have to give up their own life!! God is watching you, DUMBASSES!!!
Discussion about this post
No posts
I said it before, and Ill say it again...
Any Parent that takes their helpless children in to get vaccinated with the bioweapon death shot or ANY other vaccine will be guilty of PRE-MEDITATED- MURDER and should have to give up their own life!! God is watching you, DUMBASSES!!!