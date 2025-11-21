In a blistering House floor showdown, Rep. Thomas Massie tears into what he calls the “Epstein Class” — ultra-rich elites who he says have escaped accountability for decades. Massie accuses the DOJ and Speaker Mike Johnson of shielding powerful offenders, declaring the Epstein Files Act will only be a success “when rich men are in handcuffs being perp-walked to jail.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene echoes the outrage, calling the scandal “a historic government cover-up” and saying Americans voted for transparency over protection of the powerful. Rep. Nancy Mace, speaking as a survivor, delivers one of the most emotional speeches of the night: “This is about giving a voice to the voiceless.” She says justice has been denied to millions of women, and the release of Epstein files is a step toward finally confronting the system that protected abusers.