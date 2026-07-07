COMPLIMENTS OFR THE PRIVATE FOR PROFIT...FOREIGN (ISRAEL) OWNED & CONTROLLED USA INC. CREATIVE DEPOPULATION OF USELESS EATERS...USEFUL IDIOTS...(THAT'S US)STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJul 07, 202611ShareFULL MKULTRA HEARING: CIA’s MKUltra Program Probed By Lawmakers Seeking Answers About ‘Mind Control’Fritz’s FreudMK Ultra and the AnunakiOne of the most Important congressional hearings ever: The MK Ultra hearings…Read morea day ago · 16 likes · 11 comments · Fritz FreudMORMONS, GIANTS, Epstein Files & DNA - YouTubeTheyLied SubstackTheyLied: Aluminum - Fluoride - Glyphosate Complex“Each chemical on its own is already contentious. But when fluoride and glyphosate interact with aluminum, something new emerges: a ternary complex that behaves like a phosphate imposter in the body…Read more13 minutes ago · 3 likesInformed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting FreedomGut Health, Fecal Transplants, and the Connection Between Bifidobacteria and Mental HealthDr. Sabine Hazan, a gastroenterologist, explores the critical role of gut health, not losing any of her thousands of COVID patients, the science behind fecal transplants, and the connection between bifidobacteria and mental health…Read more20 minutes ago · 18 likes · 1 comment · Aaron Siri11Share