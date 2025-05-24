Ryan Dawson joins us on Aether Hour for a deep-dive exposé into the intricate blackmail and human trafficking rings operating within the United States, unraveling the true history behind the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. This explosive episode reveals undeniable ties between these so-called ‘American’ criminals and the Mossad, organized crime networks, and ultimately, the State of Israel. Ryan joins to help uncover the dark underbelly of the modern American music industry, Hollywood, and the shadowy forces manipulating Western media. Thank you for listening!

Gates posing with Epstein in the sex offender’s Manhattan apartment in 2011.

SOURCE: https://nypost.com/2023/12/17/news/new-photo-shows-bill-gates-posing-with-epstein-accuser-years-after-his-2008-conviction-report/

Jeffrey Epstein threatened to expose Bill Gates’ alleged affair with Russian bridge player: report.

SOURCE: https://nypost.com/2023/05/21/epstein-threatened-to-expose-bill-gatess-affair-with-russian-bridge-player/

