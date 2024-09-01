https://www.bitchute.com/video/ll3tGIAj6Hny/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Crisis Cast

Award winning film makers, virtual reality producers and real-play actors specially trained in disaster and crisis management.

We simulate crisis incidents across multiple platforms for emerging security needs in the UK, Middle East and worldwide. Our specialist teams – many with security clearance – are trained by behavioural psychologists and rigorously rehearsed in criminal and victim behaviour to help police, the army and the emergency services, hospitals, schools, local authorities, government, private security firms, shopping centres, airports, big business, criminal justice departments, media and the military.

Crisiscast is a Cyberessentials certified company.

The Cyber Essentials Certification is a pledge to our customers that we are constantly working to secure all our technology against a possible cyber-attack. It demonstrates that our organisation takes cyber security seriously and is using measures to protect and upkeep our systems and processes.

Solutions : Our role play actors are psychologically trained in Strategy. The best preparation for managing a crisis is experience of managing a crisis.

Planning: Together we develop scripted scenarios highlighting key trigger points in an evolving crisis – and we then deliver a simulated crisis for your workforce to experience.

Results: Your organisation is better prepared to respond effectively and appropriately in a crisis - resulting in damage limitation, more streamlined processes and improved outcomes.

Clients & Associates: We act for a wide range of clients, from private individuals to multi-national organisations, and everything in between.

https://crisiscast.com/

https://www.smprflorida.com/