The text of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”. Ratified in 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights, this single sentence protects an individual’s right to possess firearms for self-defense, particularly in the home, as clarified by Supreme Court rulings like District of Columbia v. Heller (2008).

Key aspects of the text:

Prefatory Clause: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,” sets the context, emphasizing the importance of a militia for state security.

Operative Clause: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” establishes the core right, with “keep and bear arms” understood to mean carrying firearms.

Supreme Court Interpretations: