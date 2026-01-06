COMING AFTER OUR GUNS NOW...WHAT? DID YOU THINK THIS WASN'T COMING?
IT'S WHAT THEY DO TO ALL COUNTRIES RIGHT BEFORE THEY TAKE THEM DOWN...JUST ASK ANY COMMUNIST TOTALITARIAN COUNTRY'S CITIZENS
The text of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”. Ratified in 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights, this single sentence protects an individual’s right to possess firearms for self-defense, particularly in the home, as clarified by Supreme Court rulings like District of Columbia v. Heller (2008).
Key aspects of the text:
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,” sets the context, emphasizing the importance of a militia for state security.
“the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” establishes the core right, with “keep and bear arms” understood to mean carrying firearms.
Supreme Court Interpretations:
D.C. v. Heller (2008):
Affirmed an individual’s right to possess firearms for self-defense in the home.
McDonald v. Chicago (2010):
Extended this individual’s right to apply to state and local governments, not just the federal government.