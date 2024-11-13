https://www.bitchute.com/video/T7AugZBeaH6a/?list=notifications&randomize=false

#DouglasMacGregor: U.S. Fed Up with Netanyahu, Trump Changes Course! Iran Pledges Fierce Retaliation Against Israel In recent global headlines, Douglas MacGregor highlights the United States' growing impatience with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's approach, suggesting that U.S. tolerance may be nearing its limit.

Former U.S. President Trump has also reportedly reconsidered his stance, signaling potential policy shifts that could impact the longstanding U.S.-Israel alliance. Meanwhile, Iran has issued a stern warning, promising a “teeth-breaking” response should tensions with Israel continue to escalate. The situation raises significant questions about future diplomatic relations and regional stability.