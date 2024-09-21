https://www.bitchute.com/video/kLDTiDjezwIO/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Released in 1996, this documentary made by Pat Matriciana of Integrity Films is an irrefutable account of a corrupted Arkansas under Governor Bill Clinton. The corruption was systemic throughout law enforcement as well as public and political officials at every level and from both political parties, enabling the immediate implementation of a cover-up of the murders of Kevin and Don and the perpetuation of outrageous lies at every turn.

1996 – Documentary: Obstruction of Justice The Mena Connection https://www.clintonfoundationtimeline.com/1996-documentary-obstruction-of-justice-the-mena-connection/

Source: Blue_Collar_Scholar channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YE9JH2Y9qYHL