In the Treaty of Paris, Great Britain recognized their former colonies as 13 independent sovereign entities rather than a single nation.

The United States was not a nation. It was a “union of states” that contracted with one another to form a more perfect union.

Prior to the ratification of the 14th Amendment, there was no such thing as a citizen of the United States because the Union of American States had not yet become a Nation.

The people had previously been citizens of the state of their birth. The 14th Amendment made everyone born in any of the States, a dual citizen of both the state of their birth and the newly created United States

A 14th Amendment citizen is subjected to the jurisdiction, of the National government operated by an oligarchy of billionaires, and Wall Street corporations.

As a citizen of a State, the people were sovereign, possessing “inalienable rights,” and owed allegiance only to God. The 14th Amendment Citizens are subjects, who have privileges and immunities granted to them by the National government.