'CIA Operation Timber Sycamore Created Syrian Crisis': Jeffrey Sachs Reveals US' Real Role in Syria

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, World Food Programme Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau, U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network President Jeffrey Sachs participate in a panel discussion titled “Syria: Reconstructing and Reconciling the Country” at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Exposing the US and Israel's role in the Syrian crisis, Jeffrey Sachs said, "American interference, at the behest of Netanyahu’s far-right Israel, has left the Middle East in ruins."

New U.S. Intel Chief Slams Obama Era Policy of Supporting Al Qaeda in Syria: What Was CIA Operation Timber Sycamore?

N nominated Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard on February 1 elaborated on policies initiated under the Barak Obama administration to utilise the CIA and other intelligence agencies to support radical Islamist paramilitary groups in the Middle East, with her long record of outspokenness on the issue having made her appointment an issue of particular controversy. Speaking at her confirmation hearing, Gabbard was questioned on her record of criticising prior administrations’ policies on the issue, with Senator for Arizona Mark Kelly raising the issue as follows:

“In 2016, you said ‘the U.S. is providing direct and indirect support to terrorist groups in order to overthrow the Syrian government.’ In 2019 and on the Democratic presidential debate stage, you said of President Trump, ‘this current president is continuing to betray us. We were supposed to be going after Al Qaeda. But over years now, not only have we not gone after Al Qaeda, our president is supporting Al Qaeda.’”

Gabbard would respond:

“As someone who enlisted in the military specifically because of Al Qaeda's terrorist attack on 9/11 and committing myself and my life to doing what I could to defeat these terrorists, it was shocking and a betrayal to me and every person who was killed on 9/11, their families, my brothers and sisters in uniform. When as a member of Congress I learned about President Obama's dual programs that he had begun really to overthrow the regime of Syria and being willing through the CIA's Timber Sycamore program that is now been made public of working with and arming and equipping Al Qaeda in an effort to overthrow that regime. Starting yet another regime change war in the Middle East. DOD train and equip program. Again, under President Obama, is widely known, looked at, and studied that resulted in over half a billion dollars being used to train who they called "moderate rebels" but were actually fighters working with and aligned with Al Qaeda's affiliate on the ground in Syria. All to move forward with the regime change and not acknowledging what was obviously at the time and impartially has borne true which was a regime change war in Syria, much like in Iraq, toppling of Qaddafi and Mubarak, would likely result in the rise of Islamist extremists like Al Qaeda taking power. I shed no tears for the fall of the Assad regime, but today we have an Islamist extremist who is now in charge of Syria, as I said, who danced on the streets to celebrate the 9/11 attack, who ruled over Idlib with an Islamist extremist governance, and has already begun to persecute and kill and arrest religious minorities like Christians in Syria. Why that should be acceptable to anyone is beyond me.”

“Every American deserves to know that people in our own government were providing support to our sworn enemy Al Qaeda. That should not be acceptable by anyone,” she subsequently concluded.

Although training for Islamist paramilitaries by the United States and many of its strategic partners was reported to have been initiated as early as 2009, active hostilities with Syrian government forces and attacks from across the Jordanian and Turkish borders would only begin in 2011. Operation Timber Sycamore was the primary operation launched to arm Islamist insurgent groups in Syria, and according to an expert on the conflict, A. B. Abrams was launched “ by the CIA with support from the U.S., British, Qatar, Saudi and Jordanian intelligence services and the U.S. Defence Department. The program saw relatively little regulation of who the arms went to, and lacked accountability, as weaponry very consistently ended up in the hands of UN recognised terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda and IS [Islamic State].”

As a Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard In 2017 put forward the Stop Arming Terrorist Act (H.R. 608) alongside fourteen co-sponsors in an attempt to prevent the Obama administration from using federal agency funds to assist the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, or any of their affiliates, although this failed to pass. A complementary act was put forward in the Senate six weeks later based on the same allegations, which was also called the Stop Arming Terrorists Act (S. 532).

H.R. 608 (115 th ): Stop Arming Terrorists Act

The Stop Arming Terrorists Act is a proposed Act of Congress that was originally sponsored by United States Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district Tulsi Gabbard and United States Senator for Kentucky Rand Paul in early 2017 to prohibit the use of United States Government funds to provide assistance to Al Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and to countries supporting those organizations, and for other purposes. As of November 2017, only 14 other lawmakers out of 435 United States House of Representatives have co-sponsored Gabbard’s House bill. Paul’s Senate version of the bill, on the other hand, has zero cosponsors.

