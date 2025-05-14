WARNING! IT'S "REAL" ID DAY! THE TRANSITION INTO THE DIGITAL MARK OF THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE—— DO NOT COMPLY!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2lamcUHIIup5

IF TRUMP WAS FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE…THIS WOULD HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN ALREADY….ALONG WITH THE CHEMTRAILS THAT ARE ALSO BEING USED TO DEPOPULATE US AS WE SPEAK…

AMERICA…WE SERIOUSLY NEED TO START CRITICALLY THINKING AGAIN…THOSE OF YOU THAT BELIEVED THE COVID-19 BIO WEAPON DEATH JAB BULLSHIT AND RAN OUT TO INJECT YOURSELVES AND YOU POOR CHILDREN WITH THAT DEADLY DEPOPULATION JAB DIDN’T LISTEN… MANY HAVE DIED ALREADY FROM THAT JAB…OR WILL BE DYING SOON…

PLEASE WAKE UP AMERICA…START THINKING LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT… BECAUSE IT DOES!!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2lamcUHIIup5