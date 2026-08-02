CHRIST...IANS UNDER ATTACK...SHOULD BE SELF-EVIDENT TO ALL...STANIST HATE CHRIST & ALL WHO WORSHIP HIM...CHRIST IS KING...SO EAT SHIT & DIE!
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Global GeoPolitics
Proud Zionist Clashes with Iranian Professor
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2 days ago · 60 likes · 11 comments · Global GeoPolitics
SGT Report
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE WAR AGAINST HUMANITY THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW!
Dr. Len Horowitz shares the TRUTH about the Rothschilds, Jesus Christ and the Ethiopian Bible that the enemies of humanity have been hiding for generations. A tipping point is being reached as people all over the world wake up in droves, so... be not afraid. And thank you for tuning in…
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2 days ago · 6 likes · Sean
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
What the Fuck is the Satanic Pedophile Adrenochrome Cannibal Elites Plan?
The Sick Satanic Pedophile Agenda 2030 ‘New World Order’ Government Exposed Again…
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a day ago · 2 likes · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
Call: The Satanic TV And Movies Predictive Programming At Work In 2018 Decoded!
Originally published in 2018…
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a day ago · 1 like · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark