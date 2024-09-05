Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterChrist Was Murdered At The Demand Of The Jews Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChrist Was Murdered At The Demand Of The Jews As A Form Of CENSORSHIPAlicia Lutz-RolowSep 05, 2024Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterChrist Was Murdered At The Demand Of The Jews Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore81Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/FgUDnHg6oTtFShare this postAlicia’s NewsletterChrist Was Murdered At The Demand Of The Jews Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore81Share
Good morning family. In today’s lesson
God’s Son = man woman and child not gender.
Jesus acknowledges that we DON’t believe that we are living a dream. So, he tells us how the dream started and how we will awaken from it:
A dream of judgment came into the mind that God created perfect as Himself. ²And in that dream was Heaven changed to hell, and God made enemy unto His Son. ³How can God’s Son awaken from the dream? ⁴It is a dream of judgment. ⁵So must he judge not, and he will waken.
You may say: “I am not a judgmental person.” Consider this then:
³Your self-betrayal (choosing to not remember our Father and Who we and our brothers really are) must result in fear, for fear is judgment, leading surely to the frantic search for idols (see my previous posts) and for death.
What is the answer to our nightmare? Forgiveness, of course. In this world there seems to be a lot to fear, based on judgment, so let’s remember to give our judgments to the Holy Spirit and He will guide us out of this dream through the door of forgiveness. Have a blessed day!
🙌🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽
Yeah but ultimatly it was the ROMAN S WHO DID THE DIRTY WORK... NOT THE JEWS.
Read it again. Pontus Pilot was not a Jew. It was under Roman rule..