Black Star Here to Battle Evil – Weston Warren

Scientist and inventor Weston Warren is back with an update about the so-called Black Star or electromagnetic anomaly that has entered our solar system. It’s slow moving; it’s an event that only happens about every 4,000 years, and it causes earth changes and destruction.

Weston Warren and his group of clandestine scientists speculate God/Jehovah sent the Black Star to punish the world for sin and evil, such as the manipulation of genes with His creations during the Days of Noah. According to the Bible, Jehovah and the heavenly realm control celestial bodies. Evil has zero control. Fast forward to today, and you see a transhuman agenda, AI causing mass layoffs, a plan for the tokenization of everything on earth and evil everywhere. Warren says big tech is working on a super high-powered chip that can control human thought.

Warren says, “Blockchain and stablecoins are not meant for a human economy. It’s not meant for you and I. . .. It gets very disturbing if you go further. To sum this up, if this is an agenda that is anti-human and not approved by a higher realm (God/Jehovah) . . . like a heavenly realm, do you think they will allow them to enter into the conscious realm? This is the essence of what is comprised of god-like. These would be god-like technologies.