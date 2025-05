NIXONS DARKEST SECRET: "OPERATION RED ROCK"- CHIP TATUM

Hard put to find a way out of Vietnam, Nixon and his advisers devised an operation designed to involve the Cambodian Military in assisting the South Vietnamese. Unfortunately for the Special Operations unit tasked with the mission, they were not designated to return. Learn about this False Flag one-way Operation deep into Cambodia. - Chip Tatum (Quote From the book "Nixon’s Darkest Secret")