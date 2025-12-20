“I thought I was doing the right thing.”

We hear it every day from grieving, guilt-ridden parents whose children were injured, or worse, by a vaccine. The drugmaker, the CDC, the FDA, the mainstream media, the pediatrician — “they all told me it was safe.” If you’re reading this, you already know that “safe and effective” is a marketing slogan. Not a fact. Once you know it, you can’t “unknow” it. And once you join this fight to end the unlawful assault on the health of millions of kids, you can’t unjoin it.

As the battle heats up between the old-guard, profit-driven medical establishment and a new wave of independent-minded scientists at the CDC and FDA, Children’s Health Defense is leading the ground forces.

It’s been a busy month.

We filed a citizen petition with the FDA, demanding they rescind the licenses for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines — because the FDA didn’t follow the legal process for granting those licenses. Within days, a record 100,000+ people had submitted comments.

We sued the state of New York after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a related case sent a clear signal: religious freedom is a constitutionally protected right. Our lawsuit will force New York to follow the law. Parents shouldn’t have to pull their kids out of school, or uproot their lives and relocate to another state, to exercise their religious freedoms.

We sued the U.S. Department of Defense over what our lawsuit shows are “sham” — contradictory and inconsistently applied — religious exemption policies. For far too long, the U.S. military has filled Big Pharma’s coffers . . . at the expense of the health of the men and women charged with defending our country. Our lawsuit will force the military to follow the law on religious and medical exemptions.

That’s just December. So far. And we’re just getting started. Because if ever there were an opportune time to ramp up the legal fight against the pro-vaccine cabal, this is it. The law is on our side — and with you on our side, we intend to use it.

Please support our ongoing and upcoming lawsuits — and education and advocacy campaigns — to end the illegal mandating of untested, unsafe vaccines.

Thank you!