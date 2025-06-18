He should never be let out of prison. Pedophiles DO NOT CHANGE. MY son was targeted and came to find out that this perpetrator had molested hundreds of boys. He went to prison, and he was eventually let out on parole to a halfway house. He was caught 3 weeks later, back to his old lifestyle. He went back to prison.

******109 RESCUED CHILDREN IS A DROP IN A VERY VERY DEEP BUCKET *****