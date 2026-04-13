CHILDREN ARE BEING MURDERED ALL OVER THE WORLD FOR THE GREED OF CORPORATIONS & THE ELITE THAT OWN THOSE CORPORATIONS...WTFU
FYI - nestle are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of babies in sub Saharan Africa , I haven’t bought nestle in decades. Nestle marketed baby formula as better than breast milk and cheap - it sold it into poor sub Saharan African countries and bribed officials etc . The lack of clean water used with the formula led to the deaths . Selling the lie that powdered milk was safer and better than breast milk . Sick fs! Nestle has been evil for a very long time.—kat amara - korba
Nestle's water acquisitions in Brazil, China, Poland and many other countries are a threat to global security. Now they're in negotiations with Blackstone, KKR and Bain that will impact over 140 countries. They’ve spent so much money bribing and buying politicians in so many countries that has made it almost impossible to dismantle this criminal entity.—Tee Ashby