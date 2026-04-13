FYI - nestle are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of babies in sub Saharan Africa , I haven’t bought nestle in decades. Nestle marketed baby formula as better than breast milk and cheap - it sold it into poor sub Saharan African countries and bribed officials etc . The lack of clean water used with the formula led to the deaths . Selling the lie that powdered milk was safer and better than breast milk . Sick fs! Nestle has been evil for a very long time.—kat amara - korba