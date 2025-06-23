BIG BUSINESS—Child Trafficking & CPS—The Child Welfare System in America.

Every year, children are compelled into labor and sex trafficking in the United States. Children may be trafficked by caregivers, intimate partners, or others who use violence, threats, debt bondage, and other manipulative tactics to victimize children.

Without proper intervention, the trauma of human trafficking can have a profound impact on children and their long-term developmental success. Child welfare professionals must learn best practices to serve trafficked children involved with the child welfare system effectively.

The statistics below are from January to December 2014. The data is based on information received by the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline and Polaris’s Be Free Text line that specifically references child trafficking in the United States. The data is not intended to represent the full scope of human trafficking, but to help identify trends.

SOURCE: https://polarisproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Child-Welfare-Fact-Sheet.pdf