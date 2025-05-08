Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCHILD TRAFFICKINGCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCHILD TRAFFICKINGEXCUSE ME WHILE I GO & VOMIT...THIS IS ENRAGING AT THE VERY LEASTAlicia Lutz-RolowMay 08, 20251Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCHILD TRAFFICKINGCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareSINISTER: Cartel Child Trafficking Network Exposed by Investigative Journalist w/ Hollie McKayWatchman On The TowerDesigner Child Trafficking Through The Family Courts For Profit Per Whistleblower Accounthttps://substack.com/@rluthmann/note/p-153237466?r=1762bx…Read more4 days ago · 3 likes · Scott Cooper1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterCHILD TRAFFICKINGCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share