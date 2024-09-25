After serving 20 years in state prison for murder, former gangbanger Tyrone Muhammad never expected to return to the city’s tough South Side and find Venezuelan migrants and the criminal Tren de Aragua gang moving in.

NY Post reporter Dana Kennedy shares this story. But Muhammad, 53, who’s gone straight and runs a street patrol and violence prevention program called Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change says Venezuelan criminal gangs flooding shelters and taking over apartment buildings are the last straw for the struggling African-American community. He says they are furious at seeing government money going to what they call “non-citizens.” “It is

Impossible to release gang members and criminals into our country through the borders and broken walls and infiltrate them in our community that’s already impoverished and broken,” Muhammad told The Post last week on the O Block, a stretch along South King Drive that’s considered the most dangerous in the city.

Warnings of gang warfare between US-based gangs and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua

Armed Migrants Take Over Apartments in NYC…Gangs are taking over apartments in New York City, forcing our the lawful occupants either by tricking them into giving up the property, or in one case, starting a fire that destroys the entire building