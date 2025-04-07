CHEMTRAIL WARFARE: Tom Renz Exposes the Military’s SECRET Chemical Attacks on Americans
Renowned experts like Dane Wigington of GeoEngineeringWatch.org say this is no accident of aviation. He insists these trails are the result of intentional spraying—deliberate atmospheric aerosol operations carried out by specialized aircraft using onboard tanks and nozzles to distribute nano-particulate metals like aluminum and barium into the upper atmosphere.
Oh please Lord somebody stop these murderers. Well if not before soon THE MAN, Son of type will. No wonder the make themselves billion dollars bunkers. But I remember reading something about rocks and falling https://youtu.be/jJLlGmXKvyo?si=WWzePH5PBFD8cZK0