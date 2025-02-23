Chemtrails are Killing all Life on Planet Earth... including people, animals, insects, birds, trees... even melting the ice cap. The WEF Globalist Technocrats are literally trying to destroy all life!

Carol Dickinson

THE WEF GLOBALIST TECHNOCRATS ARE LITERALLY TRYING TO KILL ALL LIFE ON EARTH… AND EARTH ITSELF. VICE PRESIDENT JOHNSON SAID AT A GRADUATION CEREMONY… “HE WHO CONTROLS THE WEATHER, CONTROLS THE WORLD.” No doubt he was speaking to graduates who would soon be working in the area of establishing this destructive technology… to use weather as a weapon on other nations… and in the last 60 years they have been using this weather weapon on the American people also.

It’s all about money for them… no matter how many people they kill. As the Bible says… “The love of money is the root of all evil”. And remember these demonic globalist want to depopulate the world. So they get to kill people and make money at the same time. Their father is satan… and as the Bible says… “Satan comes to Kill, Steal and Destroy.”

Remember what happened in Maui and North Carolina… that was our OWN Military Airforce killing those precious people and destroying their homes, their land, their pets and their community. We must care! We must share!

We must be educated on these weapons… and until then it will only get worse. Satan is the engineer for these weapons… as he uses the weak and greedy men and women of this world to do his bidding… whether they realize it or not. They have sold their soul to the devil. What profit a man if he gains the whole world… but loses his own soul.

Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary:

Dane Wigingtons and his Geoengineering team are trying to wake up the world to the dire need to stop all Stratospheric Aerosol Engineering or Chemtrails. These chemical sprays are not only making humans and animals sick… they are also used to distort and manipulate the weather destroying the land and property below.

This technology has been around for decades… and until the people rise up and say, “No More.” … these sprays will continue. It is all about the money… and all about the depopulation of the earth. It is satanic. It is from the pit of hell. And then… they blame the people themselves… their CO2… their cows… their utility use… when all along it was the WEF THEMSELVES CAUSING the DEATH and DESTRUCTION UPON THE EARTH.

