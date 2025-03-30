CHEMTRAILS & BIO-WEAPON DEPOPULATION DEATH JABS - Kim’s Newsletter
Chemtrails and the Deadliest Cargos That Cause Disease
What this picture leaves out is the biggest reason why diseases happen in the first place and how chemtrails are giving people and animals deadly diseases. Change the word “nanoparticles” into “parasites” and you have it. Jews are name-changers and name-stealers. This is how they trick us…
4 months ago · 8 likes · Kim Delayne Paddock
Parasites are "Good" for you? New Psyop.
They are at it again. Undermining my research. Watch some of my videos about parasites and diseases that they cause under Kim Paddock on Bit Chute and Rumble…
a day ago · 19 likes · 5 comments · Kim Delayne Paddock
COVID Mass Murder Genocide Event Explained
I have a website that I put together over the years of the COVID-DIVOC plandemic murder genocide event. I include all important components of this event including the technology, the gematria, and the spiritual aspects of it…
8 days ago · 15 likes · 9 comments · Kim Delayne Paddock
A pandemic of Lies: MHRA confirms COVID is Man-Made & the Vaccines are not based on the “Virus” but instead on Computer Generated DNA
A pandemic of Lies: MHRA confirms COVID is Man-Made & the Vaccines are not based on the “Virus” but instead on Computer Generated DNA By The Exposé on January 23, 2023 • ( 17 Comments …
5 hours ago · 2 likes · WatchmanForTruth
"If an individual is already immune to a particular respiratory virus, it is neither sensible nor safe to vaccinate them."
https://rickjaffeesq.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/AFLDS-v-UC-9th-Circuit-Writ-Filed-1.pdf…
3 hours ago · 15 likes · 21 comments · Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
PLEASE DO NOT VACCINATE YOUR KIDS OR YOURSELF & Doctors Who Gave The PSYOP-19 "Vaccine" Will Be Bankrupt By 2030
By now it is painfully obvious that all vaccines are unsafe and ineffective…
6 hours ago · 90 likes · 15 comments · 2nd Smartest Guy in the World