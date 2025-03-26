CHEMTRAILS
MS PEGGY HALL-HEALTHY AMERICAN
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
"CON-Trails" or CHEMTRAILS? Here's the PROOF!
Ever looked up at the sky and wondered why those "clouds" don't quite look like the real deal…
Read more
3 hours ago · 33 likes · 19 comments · Peggy Hall
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
Florida CHEMTRAIL BILL ADVANCES -- yet the SKIES are GETTING WORSE!!
Read more
5 days ago · 106 likes · 63 comments · Peggy Hall
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall
TENNESSEE (and other states) Introduce Bills to Outlaw GEO-ENGINEERING
So many of you are fed up with the incessant spraying of the skies. This is one of the hottest topics on my Healthy American youtube channel, and I’m encouraged that so many of you are aware of this blatant poisoning and are highly motivated to do something about it…
Read more
a year ago · 85 likes · 1 comment · Peggy Hall
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_Kqxjauy3h0bGQ59Z_-rWA-ae6XNB98x