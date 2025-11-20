Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk (born November 20, 1988) is a businesswoman, reality television actress, and podcaster from America serving as CEO of Turning Point USA, a conservative political organization since 2025.

Kirk won Miss Arizona USA in 2012 and represented Arizona in Miss USA 2012. She appeared on Season 3 of Bravo TV’s Summer House in 2019. She founded Everyday Heroes Like You, a nonprofit supporting charities. She is also the host of the Midweek Rise Up podcast. She also works as a real estate agent at the Corcoran Group in New York City.

Kirk was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona. She studied at Arizona State University, where she studied political science and international relations.