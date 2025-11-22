Candace begins the show by asking why one of the Egyptian military planes that was tracking Erika- the one with tail number SUBTT- kept visiting Wilmington, Delaware, since that wasn’t a major hub for private planes.

An individual who works for the government emailed her with information he said was dangerous, and which has since been verified by people working in multiple government agencies. “This email came in weeks ago, but we’re just telling you about it now [after other government workers confirmed that what this individual was saying was true.”