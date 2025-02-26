Helter Shelter, Part One - The CIA Programs That Made The True History Of The 1960s—The Grooming And Pampering Of Charles Manson And Family, No MK-Ultra Hocus Pocus, Just Infiltrating And Smearing A Generation. I have been very clear about one thing since I started writing about the CIA in Hollywood. The Charles Manson and the Manson Family were paid actors on a movie lot, just like Bogart and Bacall were under movie contracts at Warner Brothers.

This “Manson Helter Shelter” theory, where the Hollywood studios pamper the Manson Family, is in direct contrast to books like “Chaos, Charles Manson, and the Secret History of the Sixties,” written by Tom O’Neill, which implied the Manson Family was part of a CIA mind control program called MK-ULTRA.