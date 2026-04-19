CHARLATANS
Paula White is not a Christian she is Donald Trumps’s minister and is operating under the power of the demonic, not Jesus Christ.
As Christians, we do not owe anything to foreign governments as part of our Christianity, nor politicians. We owe our allegiance to Jesus alone... But the real Jesus.
In this video I dive into the deception around hyper charismatic Christianity, dispensationalism, strange evangelical online behavior and why Christians are being forced between pro Israeli or pro Islam. We are in strange times indeed…