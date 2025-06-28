Beware of Paula White - Seven reasons to avoid her….

In February of this year, Donald Trump appointed Paula White to lead his White House Faith Office… once again demonstrating his mind-boggling lack of biblical discernment. White’s only qualification seems to be that she is a blonde woman who is younger than Trump.

“But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them… bringing swift destruction on themselves. 2 Many will follow their depraved conduct. They will bring the way of truth into disrepute.” (2 Peter 2:1-2)