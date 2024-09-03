Cestui Que Vie Act 1666

Cestui Que Vie Act 1666 CHAPTER 11 18 and 19 — CHAPTER 2.

An Act for Redresses of Inconveniencies by want of Proof of the Deceases’ of Persons beyond the Seas or absenting themselves, upon whose Lives Estates do depend.

X1 Recital that Cestui que vies have gone beyond Sea and that Reversioners cannot find out whether they are alive or dead. Whereas diverse Lords of Mannours and others have granted Estates by Lease for one or more life or lives, or else for years determinable upon one or more life or lives And it hath often happened that such person or persons for whose life or lives such Estates have been granted have gone beyond the Seas or soe absented themselves for many years that the Lessors and Reversioners cannot find out whether such person or persons be alive or dead by reason whereof such Lessors and Reversioners have been held out of possession of their Tenements for many years after all the lives upon which such Estates depend are dead in regard that the Lessors and Reversioners when they have brought Actions for the recovery of their Tenements have been put upon it to prove the death of their Tenants when it is almost impossible for them to discover the same, For remedy of which mischief so frequently happening to such Lessors or Reversioners. ____________________________________________________________________________

Editorial Information X1 Abbreviations or contractions in the original form of this Act have been expanded into modern lettering in the text set out above and below.

Modifications etc. (not altering text) C1 Short title “The Cestui que Vie Act 1666” given by Statute Law Revision Act 1948 http://www.legislation.gov.uk/id/ukpga/1948/62 C2 Preamble omitted in part under authority of Statute Law Revision Act 1948 http://www.legislation.gov.uk/id/ukpga/1948/62 C3 Certain words of enactment repealed by Statute Law Revision Act 1888 http://www.legislation.gov.uk/id/ukpga/1888/3 and remainder omitted under the authority of Statute Law Revision Act 1948 http://www.legislation.gov.uk/id/ukpga/1948/62

I.] Cestui que vie remaining beyond Sea for Seven Years together and no Proof of their Lives, Judge in Action to direct a Verdict as though Cestui que vie were dead. If such person or persons for whose life or lives such Estates have been or shall be granted as aforesaid shall remain beyond the Seas or elsewhere absent themselves in this Real me by the space of seven years together and no sufficient and evident proof be made of the lives of such person or persons respectively in any Action commenced for recovery of such Tenements by the Lessors or Reversioners in every such case the person or persons upon whose life or lives such Estate depended shall be accounted as naturally dead, And in every Action brought for the recovery of the said tenements by the Lessors or Reversioners their Heirs or Assignees, the Judges before whom such Action shall be brought shall direct the Jury to give their Verdict as if the person so remaining beyond the Seas or otherwise absenting himself were dead

II. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .F1

Amendments (Textual)

F1 S II repealed by Statute Law Revision Act 1948 http://www.legislation.gov.uk/id/ukpga/1948/62

III. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .F2

Amendments (Textual)

F2 S III repealed by Statute Law Revision Act 1863 http://www.legislation.gov.uk/id/ukpga/1863/125 ____________________________________________________________________________

IV If the supposed dead Man proves to be alive, then the Title is revested. Action for mean Profits with Interest.

[X2 Provided always That if any person or [X3 person or] persons shall be evicted out of any Lands or Tenements by virtue of this Act, and afterwards if such person or persons upon whose life or lives such Estate or Estates depend shall return again from beyond the Seas, or shall on proof in any Action to be brought for recovery of the same [to] be made appear to be living; or to have been living at the time of theEviction That then and from thenceforth the Tennant or Lessee who was outed of the same his or their Executors Administrators or Assignees shall or may reenter repossesse have hold and enjoy the said Lands or Tenements in his or their former Estate for and during the Life or Lives or so long terme as the said person or persons upon whose Life or Lives the said Estate or Estates depend shall be living, and also shall upon Action or Actions to be brought by him or them against the Lessors Reversioners or Tennant in possession or other persons respectively which since the time of the said Eviction received the Proffitts of the said Lands or Tenements recover for damages the full Proffitts of the said Lands or Tenements respectively with lawfull Interest for and from the time that he or they were outed of the said Lands or Tenants, and kept or held out of the same by the said Lessors Reversioners Tenantes or other persons who after the said Eviction received the Proffitts of the said Lands or Tenements or any of them respectively as well in the case when the said person or persons upon whose Life or Lives such Estate or Estates did depend are or shall be dead at the time of bringing of the said Action or Actions as if the said person or persons where then living.] ____________________________________________________________________________

Editorial Information X2 annexed to the Original Act in a separate Schedule X3 Variant reading of the text noted in The Statutes of the Realm as follows: O.omits [O.refers to a collection in the library of Trinity College, Cambridge.

Changes to legislation: There are currently no known outstanding effects for the Cestui Que Vie Act 1666.

A Little Background for Better Understanding…

During the black plague’s great fires in London, Parliament enacted the Cestui Que Vie Act 1666. This subrogated the rights of men and women, meaning all were declared dead, and lost at sea. The Government took custody of everybody’s property into a trust. Changes to legislation: There are currently no known outstanding effects of the Cestui Que Vie Act 1666. It has NEVER been Repealed.

The Federal Reserve holds stocks in your “strawman-created name” (NAME IN ALL CAPS) assigned to you at birth, through various unconstitutional/unlawful contracts created by the USA INC (de facto) such as the Birth Certificate for example, and We the People, under deceptive measures and malfeasance unbeknownst to us.

The Federal Reserve owns us. We were made into chattel through these unlawful contracts.

When we're born, the U.S.A. INC. (de facto) offers Us up as collateral to the Federal Reserve, so they can be lent more money. The Federal Reserve is a “Private for Profit” “Foreign Owned & Controlled” unconstitutional/unlawful construct, and not an entity belonging to the Federal Government of the United States of America, but rather belonging to the CORPORATION OF THE UNITED STATES ie; (U.S.A INC.)

